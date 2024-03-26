UAE Makes Flu Vaccines Mandatory for Umrah and Hajj Travelers

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has made the influenza vaccination compulsory for all travelers embarking on Umrah and Hajj journeys.

MOHAP has announced that travelers heading to Saudi Arabia will need to show proof of influenza vaccination starting from March 26.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Big Increase in Monthly Allowance for These Two Jobs

The decision was taken to protect the health and safety of pilgrims, Haj performers, their families, and all members of society from infectious diseases.

The Ministry has advised travelers to get vaccinated at least ten days before travel to ensure their effectiveness and provide sufficient immunity. Furthermore, those with chronic conditions have been asked to consult a physician to ensure their health stability and suitability for undertaking Hajj and Umrah, along with carrying an adequate supply of medications.

According to the Ministry, those who have received the influenza vaccine within the past year are exempt from obtaining a new vaccination. Vaccination certificates can be acquired through the Al Hosn app and shown at travel checkpoints.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Bans Pilgrims from Performing Second Umrah During Ramadan

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Public Health Sector, emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, with special attention to those with chronic illnesses, the elderly, pregnant women, and nursing mothers.