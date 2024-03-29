Govt Okays Installation of Smart Meters to Curb Electricity Theft

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 29, 2024 | 8:23 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday chaired a meeting on measures against a spectrum of illegal activities, where among other measures, the installation of smart meters for eradication of power theft was approved.

Members of the federal cabinet, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, provincial chief ministers, and high-level government officials were present in the meeting, according to statement issued by the Press Information Department.

The participants were briefed in detail on steps taken against the criminal mafias, smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft, and repatriation of illegal foreigners, etc. The participants acknowledged the importance of such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

The meeting showed firm resolve to take action against smugglers, hoarders, and market manipulators, who have impacted the economic trajectory and to provide immediate relief to common citizens. The meeting approved agreements among federal and provincial governments on anti-power theft policy, restructuring of power distribution companies on modern lines, installation of smart meters for full eradication of power theft, and ordered strict action against the corrupt officers.

The army chief assured of the unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives aimed at the economic recovery of the country. In the end, the prime minister directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue various initiatives against a spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias to ensure their accomplishment within the stipulated timeframe.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>