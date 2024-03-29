Govt Okays Installation of Smart Meters to Curb Electricity Theft

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday chaired a meeting on measures against a spectrum of illegal activities, where among other measures, the installation of smart meters for eradication of power theft was approved.

Members of the federal cabinet, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, provincial chief ministers, and high-level government officials were present in the meeting, according to statement issued by the Press Information Department.

The participants were briefed in detail on steps taken against the criminal mafias, smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft, and repatriation of illegal foreigners, etc. The participants acknowledged the importance of such actions and their positive impact on the economy and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

The meeting showed firm resolve to take action against smugglers, hoarders, and market manipulators, who have impacted the economic trajectory and to provide immediate relief to common citizens. The meeting approved agreements among federal and provincial governments on anti-power theft policy, restructuring of power distribution companies on modern lines, installation of smart meters for full eradication of power theft, and ordered strict action against the corrupt officers.

The army chief assured of the unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives aimed at the economic recovery of the country. In the end, the prime minister directed all the stakeholders to vigorously pursue various initiatives against a spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias to ensure their accomplishment within the stipulated timeframe.