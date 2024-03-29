Islamabad Police Officers Arrested for Assaulting University Lecturer

In a disturbing incident, three policemen were apprehended by authorities in Islamabad for their alleged involvement in assaulting a university lecturer. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about police brutality and accountability in the federal capital.

Acting on the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the police in the federal capital’s Karachi Company area apprehended three policemen on Thursday for assaulting a university lecturer.

The individuals taken into custody were identified as Constable Ihsanullah, Shehzad Umar, and Mehran.

According to the police report filed on the complaint of the lecturer, Muhammad Younus, who teaches at the National Skills University in Islamabad, he offered a lift to a woman who was hitchhiking.

The First Information Report (FIR) further stated that while the lecturer’s car was stopped at a traffic signal, three policemen, one in a car and the others on a motorcycle, approached him. They seized him by the neck, forcibly entered his vehicle, and proceeded to assault him. The FIR also indicated that they attempted to snatch his cell phone during the altercation.