Here’s the Entire Match Card for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania card refers to the lineup of matches scheduled to take place at WrestleMania, which is WWE’s biggest annual event. The card typically includes a mix of high-profile singles matches, championship matches, tag team matches, and sometimes specialty matches such as ladder matches or battle royals.

The specific matches on the WrestleMania card can vary from year to year and are usually announced gradually in the weeks leading up to the event. Some matches may be determined by ongoing storylines and rivalries within WWE programming, while others may be special attraction matches featuring guest appearances or returning legends.

It often happens that the main event of WrestleMania features a highly anticipated championship match or a marquee showdown between top WWE superstars. Additionally, WrestleMania cards often include other significant matches to provide a well-rounded and entertaining experience for fans watching the event.

Wrestlemania will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This year there are 10 matches on the card, which will take place throughout the two nights. Of course, more matches could be booked for the show, but most likely, there won’t be more than 12 matches in total.

The main attraction of the mega event is the tag team match between The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as the main event of the first night. The match will bear consequences on the night two main event which is Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

According to the stipulation, if Rhodes and Rollins emerge victorious, then the Bloodline (Roman Reigns’ crew) will be barred from interfering in the championship match. Meanwhile if The Rock and Reigns win then the championship match will be held under the Bloodline Rules.

Elsewhere, the World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, Women’s World Championship, and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship matches will also be held in the blockbuster WrestleMania weekend.

Check out the latest card:

Updated Card Of Wrestle Mania 40

Night One:

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Night Two:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Night (TBA):

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley Singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch Singles match for the Women’s World Championship Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)vs. DIY(Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. the Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. the New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship LA Knight vs. AJ Styles Match Category (Unknown) Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso Match Category (Unknown) Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship LWO (Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee) vs. Santos Escobar and ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio Match Category (Unknown) Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane) Match Category (Unknown)

Jade Cargill booked her place in the match card last night to complete the schedule of the 12 matches following her debut in the WWE Smackdown and the WWE had been preparing her for this since she signed for them in September.

Cargill seemed like a main event star upon her debut as a SmackDown superstar and was immediately inserted into a storyline with Damage CTRL.

The 40 Annual Edition of WrestleMania will be held as a two-night event on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and it is the most-watched wrestling event in the world.