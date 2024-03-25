5 Greatest of All Time WrestleMania Main Events in WWE History

WrestleMania has given the fans a lot of memorable moments with dramatic clashes and nail-biting matches that have forced the fans on the edge of their seats and taken their breath away.

These are the five WrestleMania events that have provided dramatic, thrilling, and Hollywood-esque moments in the history of the entertainment sport:

ALSO READ Amir Khan to Take Back Retirement for a Potential Fight Against Manny Pacquiao

Bret vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XII 1996)

The match between Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XII in 1996 is often regarded as one of their most iconic encounters. This was a 60-minute Iron Man match for the WWE Championship, which took place in Anaheim, California.

The Iron Man match stipulation meant that the wrestler with the most decisions (pinfalls, submissions, count-outs, etc.) at the end of the 60-minute time limit would be declared the winner and the WWE Champion.

ALSO READ France Advises Muslim Footballers to ‘Reschedule’ Their Fasts During International Duty

The match itself was a showcase of technical wrestling, athleticism, and endurance. Both, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, delivered a masterful performance, with numerous near falls and submission attempts throughout the hour-long bout.

In the end, neither Bret nor Shawn managed to secure a decision within the time limit, resulting in a 0-0 draw. However, the match did not end there. WWE President Gorilla Monsoon declared that sudden death overtime would take place to determine a winner.

Shortly into the overtime period, Shawn Michaels executed his finishing move, the Sweet Chin Music, on Bret Hart, securing the victory and capturing his first WWE Championship.

It solidified both Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels as top-tier performers in WWE history.

WrestleMania X-Seven (2001) The Rock vs Steve Austin

Dubbed “The Showcase of the Immortals,” this match saw two of WWE’s biggest stars of the Attitude Era collide in an epic encounter that ended with a shocking conclusion.

This event is often considered one of the greatest WrestleMania ever, featuring an iconic clash between two of WWE’s biggest stars.

In the main event of WrestleMania X-Seven, The Rock defended the WWE Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The match was highly anticipated and billed as a showdown between two titans of the Attitude Era.

In a shocking turn of events, Stone Cold Steve Austin, who had been feuding with The Rock for years, aligned himself with his longtime rival, Vince McMahon. With McMahon’s assistance, Stone Cold managed to defeat The Rock and capture the WWE Championship, marking a significant moment in WWE history.

WrestleMania 25, 2009 (The Undertaker Vs Shawn Michaels)

At WrestleMania 25 in 2009, The Undertaker faced Shawn Michaels in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history. The match was billed as “The Streak vs. The Career.”

The build-up to the match was intense, with Shawn Michaels challenging The Undertaker to put his undefeated WrestleMania streak on the line. Both wrestlers had a history of WrestleMania excellence, and their clash at WrestleMania 25 was highly anticipated.

The match itself was a classic encounter, filled with drama, athleticism, and storytelling. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels delivered an unforgettable performance, with near falls, high-risk maneuvers, and intense back-and-forth action.

Ultimately, The Undertaker emerged victorious, extending his WrestleMania undefeated streak to 17-0. Despite the loss, Shawn Michaels received standing ovations from the crowd for his incredible performance.

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 is often considered one of the greatest matches in WWE history and a defining moment in both men’s careers.

WrestleMania XXVIII, The Rock vs John Cena (2012)

Billed as “Once in a Lifetime,” this match brought together two generations of WWE superstars in a clash that had been anticipated for years. The Rock emerged victorious in this electrifying encounter.

The match was the culmination of a year-long rivalry that had been building since WrestleMania XXVII, where The Rock served as the guest host and interfered in Cena’s WWE Championship match against The Miz, inadvertently costing Cena the title.

Their encounter at WrestleMania XXVIII took place on April 1, 2012, at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It was a highly anticipated showdown that had captured the attention of the WWE Universe and fans worldwide.

In the end, The Rock emerged victorious, defeating John Cena with his finishing move, the Rock Bottom, and securing the win. Despite the loss, John Cena showed respect to The Rock after the match and the two embraced in a display of sportsmanship.

WrestleMania 31 (2015) Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

This main event featured a triple-threat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match was filled with drama and excitement, culminating in a surprising cash-in by Seth Rollins, who walked away with the title.

The bout started with Lesnar dominating both Reigns and Rollins, showcasing his incredible strength and aggression. However, as the match progressed, Reigns and Rollins formed a temporary alliance to take on Lesnar, combining their efforts to try and neutralize the champion.

Despite their teamwork, Lesnar remained a dominant force in the match, delivering devastating suplexes and F-5s to his opponents.

Rollins seized the opportunity and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, turning the match into a Triple Threat. Rollins then hit Lesnar with a Curb Stomp, followed by a Spear from Reigns.

Capitalizing on the chaos, Rollins delivered another Curb Stomp to Reigns, pinning him to win the match and become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

ALSO READ Shah Rukh Khan Caught Smoking During IPL Game at Eden Gardens

Honorable Mentions:

2014 Bryan, Batista, Randy Orton WrestleMania XXX

In 2014, Randy Orton was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, while Batista, returning to WWE after a hiatus, won the Royal Rumble match that year to earn a title shot at WrestleMania. However, the WWE Universe heavily favored Daniel Bryan to be in the main event of WrestleMania due to his immense popularity and underdog status.

Daniel Bryan’s journey to WrestleMania XXX involved overcoming numerous obstacles, including interference from The Authority which was represented by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who were aligned with Randy Orton and Batista.

The storyline led to a series of matches and confrontations between Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, and Batista. Ultimately, Daniel Bryan’s road to WrestleMania culminated in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XXX, where he defeated both Randy Orton and Batista to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

This storyline is remembered as one of the most memorable and significant in recent WWE history, marking Daniel Bryan’s triumphant journey to the top despite all the odds stacked against him.

WrestleMania XX in 2004 Chris Benoit vs Triple H vs Shawn Michaels

Chris Benoit, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels faced off in a Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004 at WrestleMania XX. This match was highly anticipated and marked the culmination of a storyline involving these three talented wrestlers.

ALSO READ New 7-Member Selection Commitee Announced for Pakistan Cricket Team

Chris Benoit emerged victorious in the Triple Threat match, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in a memorable and emotional moment. This victory was significant as it was Benoit’s first World Championship win in WWE, and it came on the grand stage of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania XXIV (2008) The Undertaker vs. Edge: This match showcased The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania, as he faced Edge in a highly emotional and intense battle for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WrestleMania III (1987)

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant: This iconic match pitted the two biggest stars of their era against each other. Hogan body-slamming Andre is one of the most memorable moments in wrestling history.