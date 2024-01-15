Arslan Ash Wins Once Again in The Final Tekken 7 Tournament

Tekken 7’s latest major event, TWT (Tekken World Tour) 2023 just concluded in the form of the Tekken World Tour 2023 Global Finals in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A, with Arslan Ash keeping his title as the reigning champion once again.

The top 3 spots were taken by Arslan Ash and South Korea’s CBM and ULSAN, who played Noctis, Bob, and Kazumi, respectively. Arslan Ash, however, played 5 characters throughout the tournament including his signature Kunimitsu, Zafina, Nina, Noctis, and Katarina.

The grand finals came down to CMB vs Arslan Ash where Ash brought out the unexpected Katarina against CBM’s Noctis. The set ended 3-1 in Arslan’s favor, but the rounds were close throughout the entire series of matches.

Arslan won a grand prize of $50,000 as the victor while CBM and ULSAN took home $13,000 and $6,000, respectively. Other players in the top 5 included LowHigh, who won $4,000, and Rangachu who got $3,000. LowHigh played Bryan, Steve, and Shaheen, while Rangachu played Julia and Anna.

Atif Butt unfortunately did not make it to the top 10 and took his spot as the 11th player in the tournament. He claimed he couldn’t stay focused due to some health and personal issues. He managed to take home $2000.

The TWT 2023 should be the last major Tekken 7 tournament as Tekken 8 is right around the corner, set to release on January 26, 2024. All the professionals will be moving on to the new title and funnily enough, Arslan Ash is already claiming major wins in Tekken 8.