Babar Azam Will Only Captain Pakistan on One Condition

According to latest reports, Shaheen Afridi is set to be replaced as the captain of Pakistan’s T20 side. The decision is said to be made by the higher-ups in the PCB, including chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan’s former captain, Babar Azam has been offered the captaincy role once again as they deem Babar fit to lead the side heading into the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean in June.

However, the batting maestro has not yet accepted the role and in return has kept one condition before assuming the role. Babar has stated that he will only accept the captaincy if he is offered for all three formats of the game.

This means that Shaheen’s short-lived stint as T20I captain and Shan Masood’s stint as red-ball captain will come to an end abruptly, if the PCB accepts Babar’s demands.

Babar was initially removed from captaincy after Pakistan’s torrid time in India in the ODI World Cup 2023. At that time Babar was asked to resign from the white-ball captaincy while leading the team in Test cricket. Babar decided to forgo all three formats as he is said to be not in favor of split captaincy.

The instability at the PCB has caused a ruckus in Pakistan cricket as the players, team management and the PCB management are completely running without a direction. While captaincy is one of the biggest issues at hand, the other big issue is to find a head coach for the national side.

There have been numerous rumors for the head coach spot with the latest front runners for the job being former South African opener, Gary Kirsten and former Australian pacer, Jason Gillespie. It is rumored that Kirsten will take over the white-ball coaching setup while Gillespie will head the red-ball side.