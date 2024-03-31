Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 31st March 2024

In Pakistan, the timeless customs of sehri and iftar during the holy month of Ramadan continue to unite communities in a spirit of devotion and togetherness.

Sehri, the predawn meal, serves as a vital preparation for the day’s fast, where families gather to share a wholesome meal before the break of dawn.

ALSO READ Sindh Announces Two Holidays Before Eid Holidays

Traditional dishes such as parathas, fruits, and lentils provide essential sustenance for the long day ahead. As the sun sets, the melodious call to prayer signals the much-awaited iftar, a moment of collective celebration and gratitude.

Homes and mosques alike become bustling hubs of activity as families and friends come together to break their fast with a feast of savory and sweet delicacies, including samosas, pakoras, and dates.

These cherished rituals not only nourish the body but also nourish the soul, fostering bonds of kinship and compassion that define the spirit of Ramadan in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Karachi for Ramadan 2024

Following are the sehri and iftar timings across major cities of Pakistan: