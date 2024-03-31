Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 31st March 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 31, 2024 | 1:26 am

In Pakistan, the timeless customs of sehri and iftar during the holy month of Ramadan continue to unite communities in a spirit of devotion and togetherness.

Sehri, the predawn meal, serves as a vital preparation for the day’s fast, where families gather to share a wholesome meal before the break of dawn.

ALSO READ

Traditional dishes such as parathas, fruits, and lentils provide essential sustenance for the long day ahead. As the sun sets, the melodious call to prayer signals the much-awaited iftar, a moment of collective celebration and gratitude.

Homes and mosques alike become bustling hubs of activity as families and friends come together to break their fast with a feast of savory and sweet delicacies, including samosas, pakoras, and dates.

These cherished rituals not only nourish the body but also nourish the soul, fostering bonds of kinship and compassion that define the spirit of Ramadan in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

Following are the sehri and iftar timings across major cities of Pakistan:

19th Ramadan – 30th March 2024
City Sehri Time Today Iftar Time Today
Islamabad/Rawalpindi 4:33 AM 6:28 PM
Lahore 4:31 AM 6:21 PM
Karachi 5:08 AM 6:48 PM
Peshawar 4:39 AM 6:34 PM
Quetta 5:02 AM 6:50 PM
Faisalabad 4:36 AM 6:26 PM
Multan 4:44 AM 6:32 PM
Bahawalpur 4:45 AM 6:31 PM
Gujranwala 4:36 AM 6:27 PM
Hyderabad 5:03 AM 6:43 PM
Sukkur 4:58 AM 6:42 PM

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>