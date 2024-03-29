Sindh Announces Two Holidays Before Eid Holidays

The provincial government of Sindh has announced two public holidays in the first week of April across the province.

In a notification, the provincial government announced April 1st as a public holiday for the Christian community on the occasion of ”Day After Easter.”

In another notification, the government declared a public holiday to commemorate the 45th Martyrdom of the former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, across the province on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The notification added that all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government except those engaged in essential services will remain closed.

Sindh government has declared a public holiday to commemorate the 45th Martyrdom Day of the former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, across the province on Thursday, April 4, 2024. pic.twitter.com/s0oxm3X2UU — Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) March 28, 2024

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz recently announced Holi and Easter aid packages.

ALSO READ Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Karachi for Ramadan 2024

According to the announcement, 700 Hindu families will receive Rs10,000 each as part of the Holi package. Similarly, as part of the package for 10,000 households during the Easter season, a grant of Rs50 million has been allocated.