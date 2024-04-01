Royal Bengal Tigress Escapes During Shifting in Multan

In a dramatic turn of events, the Wildlife Department Multan made headlines as they successfully rescued a Royal Bengal Tigress that had managed to escape from its cage during a late-night transport. The incident unfolded as the tigress broke free from its confines while being shifted.

The tigress, transported illegally in a Suzuki pickup with registration number MNS 1827, was located in a mango grove and sedated with a tranquilizer gun within the jurisdiction of Alpa Police Station by the Wildlife team.

Deputy Director Wildlife Multan, Sheikh Zahid, spearheaded the rescue operation, during which both wildlife department staff and the illegal movers, Nadeem and Aamir, sustained injuries and were subsequently transferred to Nishtar Hospital. The tigress has been temporarily relocated to the DHA Zoo, with assistance from the DHA Veterinary Hospital staff.

Estimated to be around two years old, the Royal Bengal tigress holds a value ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 6 million.

As the rescued Royal Bengal Tigress recuperates under the care of wildlife experts, it symbolizes hope for the continued conservation efforts aimed at preserving the rich biodiversity of our planet. It is a testament to the tireless dedication of those committed to the cause of wildlife protection and serves as a beacon of hope for the future of our wildlife.