FPCCI President Urges CDA to Withdraw Increase in Property Taxes

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has said that the increase in property taxes up to 400 percent in the federal capital is cruel and should be withdrawn immediately.

He said the priority of the government should be to increase the tax net instead of imposing new taxes. He said that the business community wants to pay taxes, but the tax system has to be modernized and simplified because the difficult tax system is a big obstacle in this regard.

Sheikh said that no one can become a member of the chambers of Pakistan without being a tax filer. We pay taxes and are in favor of paying taxes, but taxes should be rational.

He suggested that all stakeholders should be consulted in this regard before a final decision is taken. He added that the increase in property tax in Islamabad will make the city even more expensive.