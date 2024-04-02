NITB Approves Abolishment of MP-2 Positions

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has approved abolishment of three MP-2 positions in the department.

Sources said that the NITB board in the last meeting accorded approval of the proposed organogram with the direction that a position of Chief Operating officer will be introduced to oversee the general cadre of posts.

The board agreed that the MP scale position would become redundant in the new organizational structure and therefore shall be abolished.

In the first instance, the three MP-2 positions would be abolished with immediate effect, and the process of hiring as per the proposed organizational structure will be completed by the end of June 2024.

Presently, two officials are working on an MP-2 grade position, while one position is a vacant in the department.

Sources said that the board in the last meeting had decided that the officials serving on MP 2 positions should also be fired from jobs due to poor performance. However, the process stopped due to the transfer of Secretary Information Technology and Telecom.

Sources said that the tenure of one DG NITB will also expire in August this year. Sources said that the Ministry of IT&T attach department NITB failed to initiate a major project in the last two to three years due to incompetence of high up of department.