The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) announced on Tuesday that it will remain closed on Friday on account of Juma-tul-Wida.

ALSO READ Agritech Ltd Converts Preference Shares into Ordinary On Bank Alfalah’s Request

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff, and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Friday, April 5, 2024, on account of Juma-tul-Wida,” reads a holiday notification issued by PSX.

ALSO READ Treet Corporation Limited Authorized to Sell 11.3% Stake in Battery Subsidiary

The federal government is expected to announce holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr soon.