Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 3rd April 2024

As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, Pakistan embraces the cherished customs of sehri and iftar with reverence and enthusiasm.

With the commencement of Ramadan, families across the country gather in the pre-dawn hours for sehri, the meal before the fast begins. Traditional dishes like parathas, fruits, and dates grace the tables, providing sustenance for the day ahead.

As the sun sets, the melodious call to prayer echoes through the streets, signaling the time for iftar, the evening meal to break the fast. Vibrant bazaars come alive with an array of delectable treats, from savory samosas to sweet desserts, offering a feast for the senses.

In homes and mosques, communities unite to partake in the iftar meal, fostering bonds of kinship and solidarity. This sacred time of sharing extends beyond familial ties, with many reaching out to those in need, exemplifying the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines Ramadan in Pakistan.

As the month progresses, the nation collectively engages in acts of worship, reflection, and charity, drawing strength from the collective devotion of its people.

In Pakistan, Ramadan serves as a time of spiritual renewal and communal unity, enriching the fabric of society with its timeless traditions.

Following are the sehri and iftar times across major cities of the country: