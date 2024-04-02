Strength Redefined: Total PARCO’s ‘Bangles of Strength’ Campaign Celebrates Women, and Challenges Stereotypes

In honor of this year’s International Women’s Day, Total PARCO went a step ahead with an All-Women Service Station Takeover at Jasmine Service Station in Gulberg Lahore where the entire service station was run by women from different locations and diverse background. It was truly a celebration of inclusivity, diversity and women empowerment with a sight unseen in Pakistan ever before.

Total PARCO made history in 2021 by being the first OMC in Pakistan to empower women at their service stations. This move set a new standard for inclusivity and challenged traditional stereotypes. Since then, the number of women working at TPPL Service Stations as well as in service stations across Pakistan has grown significantly, with hundreds now employed all the way from Interior Sindh to Gilgit Baltistan.

Initially, the idea of women working at service stations was unheard of. However, Total Parco not only embraced this challenge but also magnified its importance through their Bangles of Strength Campaign, in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day. The campaign aimed to shed light on a significant insight regarding the phrase,’Chooriyan Pehanna’.

In our society, bangles (Chooriyan) are commonly perceived as symbols of weakness. Phrases like “Kya Tumnay chooriyan pehan rakhi hain?” and ‘Hum sey panga na lou, hum nay chooriyan thori pehni hain’ are often used to mock men. Even in Rekhta, the Urdu dictionary, the phrase Chooriyan Pehanna is associated with weakness and effeminate qualities. Total Parco set out to transform this negative perception and emphasize the inherent strength embodied by women, symbolized by bangles. They aimed to showcase how bangles signify resilience, courage, and the enduring spirit of women, challenging traditional stereotypes and celebrating the power and determination of women in our society.

Their approach was simple yet powerful: associate bangles with the strength of women. They wanted to show that these delicate ornaments symbolize women’s achievements, whether societal, personal, or professional.

Women have proven time and again that they can excel in any arena they choose, whether it’s filling gas at a service station or taking charge of a boardroom. With determination and resilience, there’s no limit to what women can achieve. Total PARCO strongly believes in this and its commitment to gender diversity and inclusion extends to various avenues.

The company actively promotes equal opportunities for women in leadership roles and supports initiatives that empower women economically and socially. By partnering with organizations like Women’s Resource and Community Outreach Initiative (WRCI) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Total PARCO has provided mentorship, training, and support to female entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive in male-dominated industries.

The majority of Total Parco’s Brand Ambassadors have been women, demonstrating the company’s commitment to female empowerment and inclusivity. From prominent figures like Ayesha Omer and Aiman Khan to accomplished individuals like professional squash player, Noorena Shams and disability advocate and TEDx speaker, Sana Khurshid, Total Parco has consistently chosen women who embody strength, talent, and determination to represent their brand.

With its number of initiatives to empower women over the years and through the simple yet profound symbol of bangles, Total Parco encourages us to challenge outdated stereotypes and celebrate the diverse talents and contributions of women in our society.

Together, we can create a more inclusive and supportive environment where every individual, regardless of gender, is valued and respected.

Join the movement and let’s champion #BanglesofStrength together.