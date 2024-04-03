Canadian Province to Grant 12,900 Study Permits to International Students in 2024

The Canadian Federal Government has issued Nova Scotia with 12,900 study permits for international students attending post-secondary institutions, marking a decrease of around 7,000 permits compared to 2023 figures.

Despite this decline, Nova Scotia remains an appealing destination for international students pursuing higher education opportunities. As of October 2023, approximately 16,000 international students were enrolled full-time in various post-secondary programs across the province.

The allocation of study permits will be distributed among 32 designated learning institutions (DLIs) in Nova Scotia, which are the authorized post-secondary institutions for accepting international students. However, Nova Scotia officially has 41 DLIs, as reported by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Here’s the breakdown of permit allocations:

11,565 permits for the province’s 10 universities and Nova Scotia Community College.

710 permits for a dozen private career colleges.

526 permits for nine language schools.

Additionally, the province will reserve 99 application spaces to accommodate unforeseen circumstances, offering flexibility in managing international student admissions.

Brian Wong, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Advanced Education, highlighted the province’s deliberate approach to distributing study permits across various institutions, considering factors such as program demand and community growth. Wong also advocated for a greater allocation from the federal government to support Nova Scotia’s education sector.

Key Points:

The federal cap on study permits, introduced on January 22, aims to stabilize international student numbers in Canada and improve the system’s sustainability.

Canada is expected to issue 360,000 study permits to international students in 2024, reflecting a 35% reduction from the previous year.

The cap does not apply to certain categories, such as international students enrolled in master’s or graduate-level degree programs, current study permit holders, or study permit renewals.

International student applicants are now required to include a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) in their final study permit applications, aligning with the province’s allocation process.

Prince Edward Island (PEI) has announced its allocation of 2,000 study permits among three DLIs, with the Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning, and Population facilitating the issuance of PALs to DLIs for distribution to international student applicants.

Provinces like Ontario and British Columbia have also outlined their distribution plans for study permits, with varying allocations between public and private DLIs.