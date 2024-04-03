easypaisa’s ‘Audio Nikahnama’ Campaign Victorious at the Prestigious CLIO Awards

Adding another feather to its cap, easypaisa has yet again achieved remarkable success on the international arena, this time at the prestigious CLIO Awards, becoming the only Pakistani brand to win this year.

easypaisa’s groundbreaking “Audio Nikahnama” campaign clinched 2 bronze awards in two categories; “Specific Target Audience and “Use of Platform/Native Integration” in the audio and digital/mobile medium.

Launched in 1959, the CLIO Awards honor excellence in advertising and celebrate bold work that advances the advertising industry, inspiring a competitive marketplace of ideas, and fostering meaningful connections within the creative community. Time magazine, in 1991, described the event as the world’s most recognizable international advertising award. The awards are judged by a panel of international advertisers.

Commenting on the achievement, Rifah Qadri, Head of Marketing & Communications at easypaisa, said: “We are immensely proud of the ‘Audio Nikahnama’ campaign and the international recognition it has received at the prestigious CLIO Awards. This campaign serves as a true testament to our commitment to driving meaningful impact and addressing societal issues through innovative tech-based solutions. We remain committed to being bearers of positive change and empowering women to make informed decisions in their lives while attaining financial freedom.”

The “Audio Nikahnama” campaign is a pioneering initiative that enhances knowledge regarding the marriage contract. By harnessing the power of technology, easypaisa has aimed to break down cultural barriers and empower women to make informed decisions about their future.

Last month, easypaisa’s groundbreaking “Audio Nikahnama” campaign clinched an impressive 3 Gold and 2 Bronze awards at the prestigious Dubai Lynx Awards. These accolades are a testament to the initiative’s impact and its ability to drive positive change.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, easypaisa continues to lead Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape, dedicated to fostering financial inclusion, envisioning a financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration and technology.