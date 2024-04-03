How to Become a Nurse in Dubai With No Work Experience

Securing a nursing position in Dubai has become more accessible in recent years, thanks to the city’s burgeoning healthcare landscape and the perpetual demand for frontline healthcare professionals.

Dubai attracts professionals from across the globe, fostering a diverse workforce that significantly contributes to the healthcare sector. Unlike many other positions in the country, aspiring nurses may now apply for roles in the UAE without the necessity of prior work experience.

In 2022, the Ministry of Health and Prevention made a pivotal announcement, eliminating the requirement for two years of work experience for certain categories of nurses seeking licensure. This policy shift, supported by the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Sharjah Health Authority, aimed to streamline the hiring process and make employment more accessible.

Under this new regulation, registered and assistant nurses are exempted from the prerequisite of work experience to practice in Dubai.

However, nurses falling under specialized categories such as school nurses, nurse practitioners, and specialty nurses can also apply without prior experience, provided they meet all educational requirements along with specific criteria.

To qualify for nursing roles without prior work experience in Dubai, applicants must adhere to the following requirements:

Hold a valid license/registration from recognized countries including Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA.

Possess educational qualifications obtained within the last two years, or demonstrate continuous practice since the last employment date (if previously employed but lacking exact work experience requirements).

Provide a valid ‘Good Standing Certificate’ from their home country.

Demonstrate English language proficiency through recognized assessments such as TOEFL, IELTS, OET, or Cambridge Assessment English, if higher education was not completed in English or if the license was issued by a non-English speaking country.

Complete the Primary Source Verification process for experience, qualifications, and license/registration documents.

By meeting these criteria, aspiring nurses can embark on their career journeys in Dubai’s thriving healthcare sector, contributing to the city’s ongoing growth and development in healthcare excellence.