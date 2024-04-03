Miss Pakistan Shafina Shah Stripped of Her Title in Controversial Fashion

The reigning Miss Pakistan, Shafina Shah, has found herself embroiled in controversy as she is stripped of her prestigious titles by Miss Pakistan President, Sonia Ahmed. The decision comes after a series of disagreements surrounding funding for Shafina’s movie project involving her mother, Atia Shah. Sonia Ahmed has shed light on the circumstances leading to this decision, revealing details of the unfolding saga.

Sonia Ahmed disclosed that Shafina Shah, along with her mother Atia Shah, persistently sought funding from the Miss Pakistan organization for their movie project. Despite Sonia’s efforts to advise them on alternative avenues, the duo continued to press for financial support. Matters escalated when Shafina’s mother requested funds again in March 2024, leading to a denial from Sonia. Subsequently, Shafina publicly aired her grievances, prompting Sonia to address the situation.

She emphasized the unwavering support extended to Shafina by the Miss Pakistan organization. Despite being over-aged for the beauty pageant, Shafina was facilitated to participate in Miss Global, with extensive efforts invested to enhance her public image. Sonia highlighted the promotional activities undertaken by her team to bolster Shafina’s profile, including media promotions and press releases. However, relentless solicitations for funding from Shafina’s side strained their relationship.

Regrettably, Sonia Ahmed was compelled to revoke Shafina’s titles, including Ms Pakistan World, Miss Global Pakistan, and Universal Woman Pakistan, in light of her actions. Moreover, Sonia warned of legal repercussions against unauthorized usage of these titles for personal endeavors. Charitable organizations associated with the titles without consent will face legal consequences in Pakistan. Sonia reiterated her commitment to supporting Shafina but emphasized the need to refrain from financial solicitations.

Shafina Shah gained prominence with her role in the 2023 Bollywood hit Animal, alongside industry stalwarts Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She played Bobby Deol, aka Abrar in the film, second wife. Her portrayal earned her instant fame and catapulted her to international recognition.