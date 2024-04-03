Azam Khan Showcases Brute Strength During National Team’s Army Training Camp [Video]

Pakistan cricket team’s fitness camp is ongoing at the Army School of Physical Training, Abbottabad, where the armed forces are putting the Men in Green under various tests.

During the camp in Kakul, a tug-of-war match was held among the national team players where the squad was divided into two teams.

Limited-overs specialist, Azam Khan, who recently lifted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 trophy with Islamabad United was included in captain’s, Babar Azam, team.

The power-hitter helped his team by using power to his advantage. His PSL franchise captain, Shadab Khan, shared the video of his social media platforms where he praised the strength of Azam.

Earlier, chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, met the national team players at the Pakistan Military Academy, Abbottabad, where he discussed the future plans with the players of the Pakistan national team.

There has been a lot of controversies lately, most prominently regarding the captaincy of the national white-ball side. Babar Azam, former captain, was re-instated in place of Shaheen as the white-ball captain, leading up to the T20 World Cup 2024. Shaheen’s stint as captain came to an abrupt end after only 1 series.

Things got out of hand as PCB released a statement on behalf of Shaheen, which he had no knowledge about and to make amends, Mohsin Naqvi traveled to Kakul to resolve the issues.