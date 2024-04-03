News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Porsche’s Upcoming ‘K1’ 7-Seater SUV Spotted Before 2027 Launch

By Sher Alam | Published Apr 3, 2024 | 2:07 pm

Spy shots of Porsche’s highly anticipated flagship SUV, internally dubbed “K1,” have emerged, offering a more closer look. The K1, set to arrive in 2027, is poised to redefine luxury SUV standards with its seven-seat configuration and cutting-edge features. Pictures of the new SUV went viral on social media.

The images reveal a vehicle larger and more robust than the Cayenne, hinting at a spacious interior tailored to accommodate up to seven passengers across three rows. While specific details remain under wraps, the K1 is expected to boast a new electric vehicle architecture, providing a platform for enhanced performance and efficiency.

One of the highlights is the anticipated 900-volt battery that promises rapid charging times, going from 10 to 80 percent in a mere 12 minutes. This innovation underscores Porsche’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle capabilities.

Equipped with four-wheel steering and an electronic differential, the K1 aims to deliver decent handling in tight urban environments. Furthermore, standard features like air suspension and advanced driver-assistance systems underscore Porsche’s dedication to luxury and safety.

Set to rival formidable competitors like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and the Rivian R1S, the Porsche K1 will commence production in 2026 and is poised to make a bold statement in the luxury electric SUV segment. With an anticipated price tag exceeding $100,000, the K1 is positioned as a premium offering that sets new standards for performance, comfort, and innovation.

Feature image via Carscoops

>