Govt Issues Cyber Security Advisory on Fake Email Threats to Ministries

The federal government has issued a Cyber Security Advisory regarding the circulation of fake emails targeting Ministries/Divisions. The advisory warns of fraudulent emails allegedly originating from “JS (Coord),” containing potentially malicious attachments or payloads.

According to the advisory, all Ministries/Divisions and Government departments are urged to exercise caution when receiving emails, whether from known or unfamiliar sources.

They are advised to scrutinize requests for sensitive information and unexpected attachments, verifying the authenticity of the sender’s email address and domain.

According to the advisory, ministries and government departments are instructed to refrain from clicking on links or opening attachments from unfamiliar or untrusted sources, as they may contain malware or phishing material.

Legitimate communications from “JS (Coord)” will originate from official government email addresses with appropriate domain extensions.

The federal government has urged all federal and provincial ministries and departments to disseminate this information widely within their organizations and affiliated departments, ensuring necessary protective measures are taken. Any deviations from established communication channels should be treated with skepticism and reported immediately.