Ahsan Iqbal Given Additional Charge as Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, has been given the additional charge of Inter-Provincial Coordination as the Shahbaz Sharif-led government is minimising the cabinet and allotting multiple ministries to individuals.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the prime minister has allocated an additional portfolio to the federal ministers in terms of rule 3(4) of Rules of Business 1973.

Iqbal is known to have developed the idea of a multi-billion rupee Sports Complex in Narowal, as he has a liking towards sports. His appointment is important due to the forthcoming South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan anytime next year. The games were postponed due to reasons known by the Pakistan Sports Board.

Currently, the minister is obeying his religious duty in Saudi Arabia and is expected to take charge after Eid-ul-Fitar.

After the 18th amendment to Pakistan’s constitution, the powers of the ‘Ministry of Sports’ were transferred to the ‘Pakistan Sports Board’ at the federal level.

After the devolution of the Ministry in June 2011, the administrative control of the Pakistan Sports Board was transferred to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, which will now be headed by Ahsan Iqbal.

The Board is headquartered at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.