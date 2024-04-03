Confiz and Aleem Dar Foundation Unite Against Thalassemia: A New Chapter in CSR Excellence

Confiz, a renowned global IT consultancy firm, has demonstrated its dedication to community engagement through its CSR initiatives focused on socioeconomic well-being in Pakistan.

In line with this commitment, Confiz has partnered with the Aleem Dar Foundation, a distinguished non-profit dedicated to supporting individuals battling thalassemia, a debilitating genetic blood disorder. To support the Aleem Dar Foundation’s efforts, Confiz has donated PKR 1.2 million, which will significantly contribute to treating Thalassemia patient treatment.

The MoU ceremony for the partnership was held at the Confiz Lahore office and signed by Ahsan Saleem, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Confiz, alongside Mr. Aleem Dar, the renowned international cricket umpire and founder of the Aleem Dar Foundation.

This marks a significant leap towards improving the health sector. Key members from Confiz’s CSR committee, including Ahsan Fayyaz, Maqsood Hassan, Fasiha Zaheer, and Amna Arooj, attended the ceremony to witness and support Confiz’s mission for social responsibility.

“It was a true honor to meet the legendary Aleem Dar and learn about his inspiring work with the Aleem Dar Foundation’s fight against thalassemia,” Ahsan Saleem said.

He added: “Our contribution will directly support this noble mission, bringing much-needed hope and relief to those battling this disease. At Confiz, we are committed to empowering organizations like the Aleem Dar Foundation that tackle critical issues in Pakistan and globally.”

Confiz had the privilege of hosting Mr. Aleem Dar for a special awareness session on thalassemia as part of the collaboration. This interactive session allowed Confiz employees to engage with Mr. Dar and learn from his experiences directly. Moreover, attendees who asked the most insightful questions were awarded autographed bats and balls by Mr. Dar.

Confiz remains steadfast in supporting non-profit organizations like the Aleem Dar Foundation. As the company progresses, Confiz aims to take deliberate steps to create positive change in society and hopes to inspire other organizations to join them in contributing to its upliftment.

In the past, Confiz has also partnered with other non-profit organizations, including the Al Khidmat Foundation, The Citizens Foundation, LRBT, Shaukat Khanum, and more, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to social responsibility.