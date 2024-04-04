Govt. Announces Eid Holidays

The government of Pakistan has officially announced the holiday schedule for Eid ul Fitr. The Cabinet Division released a notification on Thursday, declaring a three-day and four-day holiday for Eid ul Fitr, catering to offices with different working schedules.

According to a notification released by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will be observed from Wednesday, April 10, to Friday, April 12, for offices following a five-day work week. For offices with a six-day work week, the holidays have been extended from Wednesday, April 10, to Saturday, April 13.

Eid ul Fitr is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It typically begins with the sighting of the new moon, which determines the exact date of the celebration. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, immediately after the conclusion of Ramadan.

Eid ul Fitr holds immense significance in the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims worldwide engage in fasting and spiritual reflection. The festivities of Eid symbolize the conclusion of this period of devotion and self-discipline.

This year, the exact date of Eid ul Fitr is anticipated to be either April 10 or April 11, contingent upon the sighting of the moon, which traditionally determines the beginning and end of Islamic months. As Muslims eagerly await the confirmation of the new moon, preparations for the joyous occasion of Eid are underway across the country.