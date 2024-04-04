Sindh Government Lifts Ban on Recruitment in Provincial Departments

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a cabinet meeting at the CM House, approved the lifting of the ban on recruitment in provincial government departments.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, the chief secretary, and concerned secretaries. The cabinet members informed CM Murad Ali Shah that thousands of lower-grade posts are vacant in government departments.

ALSO READ After Islamabad, Threatening Letters Were Sent to Lahore High Court Judges

They emphasized that lifting the ban on recruitment would not only enhance the functioning of the departments but also provide employment opportunities for the youth.

The cabinet members unanimously agreed to lift the ban on recruitment in the government departments of Sindh. Furthermore, the chief minister ordered Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and the Advocate General to take steps to reverse the stay order issued against the recruitment in court.

Last month, the Sindh police and the Education Department decided to recruit thousands of individuals to fill the vacant posts. According to details, the education department will recruit 15,380 primary school teachers.

The HR Wing of the School Education Department has made all the necessary preparations. Similarly, the police department will hire 11,108 individuals to fill vacant positions for police constables (BPS-07).