IT Ministry Directs PTA to Utilize Existing Policy for Mobile Phone Installment Program

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications (MoIT&T) has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to utilize existing policy frameworks for the upcoming mobile phone financing scheme.

Sources within the ministry told ProPakistani that a formal letter has been issued to the PTA, urging the utilization of the Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) already in place for the blocking of non-registered mobile phones, to also target defaulters under the proposed scheme.

It has been communicated by the ministry that no new policy directives are necessary from the federal government, as the existing mechanisms are deemed sufficient for implementation. The ministry is currently awaiting a response from the PTA before proceeding further with the mobile phone financing scheme.

The mobile phone financing policy, which was initially drafted in November last year during the tenure of the Caretaker government, has faced setbacks in its journey towards approval. The federal cabinet returned the policy, instructing the IT ministry to consult with the Ministries of Law and Finance for further refinement before resubmission.

The mobile phones on installment scheme seeks to empower citizens, particularly those with limited financial means, by providing them with an opportunity to own mobile phones through interest-free installment plans.

The proposed policy also addresses the issue of defaulters who fail to meet their installment obligations. Individuals struggling with payments will face the blocking of their mobile phones. The Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) of the PTA will be instrumental in executing the blocking process.

According to the IT Ministry, this mobile phone financing scheme emphasizes its dedication to assisting low-income individuals, ensuring they have access to essential technology. This move aligns with the vision of creating an inclusive digital landscape that caters to the diverse needs of the population. The government remains focused on fostering accessibility and affordability in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.