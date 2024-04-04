Kite and String-Making to Become Punishable Without Bail in Punjab

On Wednesday, a resolution was tabled in the Punjab Assembly to designate kite and string-making as non-bailable offenses.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA, Hina Parvez Butt, moved the resolution citing mounting concerns over the rise in incidents involving stray kite strings across the province.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Huge Relief for New Car and Motorbike Buyers

The resolution highlighted the tragic loss of lives in Punjab due to stray kite strings. It also mentioned the Punjab police’s failure to control the increasing incidents.

PML-N MPA called upon the Punjab Assembly to declare kite and string-making as non-bailable offenses. Furthermore, the judges have been requested to refrain from granting bail to individuals charged under these offenses.

It should be noted that the stray kite strings have become a major threat to citizens across different parts of the country. They’ve injured multiple individuals critically.

ALSO READ Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 4th April 2024

Last week, the Karachi commissioner imposed a ban on both the sale and flying of kites in the metropolitan. The ban on the making, sale, and flying of kites has been enforced under Section 144 CrPC across the city, effective from March 30 to May 29.