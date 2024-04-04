Lahore Zoo to Remain Closed This Eid Due to Renovation

Children and wildlife explorers looking to visit the newly upgraded Lahore Zoo this Eid ul Fitr will have to wait a bit longer as construction work and uplifting efforts are still underway.

According to Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, while the captive breeding facilities at Jallo Park and Lahore Zoo Safari will be open on Eid, the Lahore Zoo itself will remain closed. However, he assured that the zoo’s reopening is expected in about a month.

Mr. Malik shared that upon completion, visitors will be greeted with a modern, state-of-the-art zoo featuring many new animals and innovative attractions, including a hologram zoo. The hologram zoo, along with other added facilities and the introduction of new animals, is slated to be completed within the next month.

Furthermore, plans for a fish aquarium at the zoo are also in progress. Glass enclosures for leopards, lions, and tigers will provide an immersive experience, allowing visitors to step deep into the enclosures. A modern food court and an amphitheater are also part of the upgrades.

The renovation efforts extend beyond visitor attractions, with plans for a vet hospital, improvements to large mammal enclosures, and the redesigning of monkey houses. Additionally, office buildings will be rehabilitated, and an auditorium will be constructed as part of the project.

One of the oldest zoos in the country, Lahore Zoo dates back to the 19th century. Spread over an expansive area, Lahore Zoo is home to a diverse range of animal species, offering visitors a glimpse into the natural world.