Next-Generation Managed Services to Streamline Pakistan’s Motorway IT Operations

In a landmark move, a partnership has been signed to revolutionize IT operations on Pakistan’s motorways. This partnership aims to significantly enhance the efficiency of One Network operations and road automation services, with the IOTA Solutions playing a central role in delivering these advancements.

Prominent members from both companies were present at the signing event, highlighting the significance of this collaboration.

Key Highlights of the partnership are:

Managed Services Partnership: The partnership includes a Contract Signing that establishes a managed services framework. The partners aim to leverage the multi-tenant capabilities of the IOTA Solution portfolio to offer services to multiple customers from their centralized ITS Operations and Command Centre (OCC). For this purpose, One Network upgrades its existing Unified Monitoring Solution, Trace9®, to version 4.0. This advanced platform enables comprehensive monitoring and response management of the entire IT infrastructure, spanning physical, virtual, and hybrid environments. By embracing this digital transformation and leveraging technologies like IoT, Automation, Machine Learning, and AI, One Network’s operations have become much more proactive and efficient, enabling them to achieve zero downtime across the motorways. Real-Time Monitoring & Ticketing with a Single Pane of Glass: Trace9® monitors all critical services delivered by One Network, such as M-TAG Toll Collection, Road Surveillance, Video Tolling, etc. The underlying IT infrastructure is monitored in real-time in a single pane of glass, allowing One Network to address potential issues with improved efficiency proactively.

“We are honored to partner with ONPL in their digital transformational journey from the start,” said Hassan Khan, CEO at IOTA Solutions. He added: “This partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to shape the future of road infrastructure management through cutting-edge technology and proactive monitoring.”

“With the adoption of Trace9®, we are poised to further elevate our operations and deliver unparalleled service to the motorway commuters in Pakistan with zero downtime 24/7 in the Toll Lanes. This enabled us to give Pakistan the first ever human-less, fully automated M-Tag Express Lanes and seamless automated toll collection on the go. Establishing a brand in the transportation market not only in Pakistan but also the region” commented Fatima Anila, Head of Business (Network & Fintech Integrations).

She went on saying: “The enhanced capabilities of Trace9® align perfectly with our vision for expansion and growth, enabling us to meet the dynamic demands of road automation.”