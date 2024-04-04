TMC Completes the Acquisition of Siemens Pakistan’s SAP ERP Reselling Business

TMC Private Limited has taken a giant leap forward by acquiring Siemens Pakistan’s SAP ERP reselling business. By integrating Siemens’ seasoned SAP team, TMC has further strengthened its position as the undisputed market leader in Pakistan and the region’s SAP industry for digital transformation solutions.

Acquisition of the said business under the TMC flag aligns perfectly with TMC’s motto to focus on talent building and excellence in SAP service delivery and will prove to be the steadfast choice for existing and prospective SAP customers, not only in Pakistan, but also in the global market. ABS & Co executed this merger for TMC.

The acquisition aimed to achieve more than just expanded market reach. It was a strategic move to unite the best of both worlds. By combining, TMC’s unwavering commitment to customer focus and exceptional service delivery with Siemens’ numerous successful SAP implementations and established clientele, TMC has an unparalleled disposition to deliver a comprehensive and top-notch SAP experience to its customers.

Looking ahead, TMC is incredibly excited for the future! The incorporated knowledge and experience of TMC and Siemens SAP ERP business paves the way for even greater achievements in Pakistan’s SAP landscape as well as globally.