Check Out Azam Khan’s Fitness Test During Army Training Camp

Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a new video regarding the fitness test of Azam Khan at the training camp in the Army School of Physical Training, Abbottabad.

ALSO READ UAE Makes an Example of Usman Khan for Choosing to Play for Pakistan Again

There have been a lot of question marks over Azam’s fitness and whether he has the ability to play international cricket. The hard-hitting wicket-keeper batter showcased his fitness skills in an impressive run during the test.

Azam was seen wearing the national team training kit along with his chain while his facial expressions indicated that he was joyous at the start of the test.

The right-hand dominant wicket-keeper batter picked up his colleague, Mohammad Haris, in between the test as one of the hurdles was to pick an individual and travel a specified distance. Multiple trainers and cricketers started laughing at this antic.

There were words of motivation, “Good Azam bhai (brother)!” from the individuals close by as he was set to complete the course.

The wicket-keeper completed the test by rolling on multiple mattresses placed at the end of the course. He was congratulated by newly appointed white-ball captain, Babar Azam, as he ran towards Azam with his hands in the air as a sign of joy.