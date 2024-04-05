Former Olympian Meets Chairman PM’s Youth Program to Discuss Future of Hockey

A pivotal meeting was convened between Olympian Khawaja Junaid who is a distinguished veteran hockey player, and the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

Important points were discussed in the meeting related to the revival of hockey in Pakistan and the broader engagement of youth through sports initiatives.

During the meeting, the Chairman of PM’s Youth Program, underscored the government’s commitment to revitalize hockey, highlighting ongoing efforts in this regard.

It was announced that Pakistan is gearing up for the South Asian Games, with a keen focus on showcasing the country’s talent on the international stage.

Furthermore, it was disclosed during the meeting that talented individuals identified through the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Program will have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming National Games, scheduled to be held later this year.

The talented athletes will also undergo rigorous training to hone their skills and represent Pakistan with excellence on the international stage.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, emphasized the pivotal role of sports in positively engaging the youth of Pakistan, highlighting its potential to foster unity, discipline, and national pride.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering support for initiatives aimed at harnessing the country’s sporting talent and promoting a culture of athleticism and camaraderie.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid expressed optimism regarding the future of hockey in Pakistan and commended the government’s proactive approach towards sports development.

He pledged his full support to the initiatives discussed during the meeting, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talent and providing them with ample opportunities to excel.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to collaboratively work towards the betterment of sports in Pakistan and the empowerment of its youth.