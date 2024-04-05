What Should be Pakistan’s Opening Combination in T20 World Cup? [Statistical Analysis]

Pakistan men’s T20I cricket team faces multiple challenges leading up to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup as the team travels to multiple locations before heading to US and West Indies for the major event.

The national team plays twelve T20Is – five against New Zealand (home), three against Ireland (away) and four against England (away) – before departing for the coveted T20 mega-event in June.

One of the major questions to answer is related to the opening pair. Babar Azam was recently (re)appointed as the captain of the white-ball side, and there is evidence that he isn’t a fan of batting at one-down.

The likes of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and even Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Haris are in contention for the coveted top two spots in the national team.

With the T20 game ever-evolving, it is now a must for every team to capitalize the powerplay and be in a commanding position heading into the 14 overs where the field is relatively closed.

Let’s have an in-depth look into the statistics of all these players and their utilization of the powerplay to have a better idea on what should be Pakistan’s opening partnership in the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Babar opening for the T20I side in the New Zealand series commencing shortly. He averages above 60 and hits (on average) close to three boundaries during the first six overs.

Being the captain of the side, it is expected that he’ll play the role of an anchor who stays at the crease during the entirety of the innings.

Babar’s T20 powerplay stats (franchise):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 105 1900 61.3 125.4 271 22 41.9

Babar’s T20I powerplay stats (international):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 77 1,288 36.10 120.0 179 4 42.2

*statistics are of openers during powerplay only

Mohammad Rizwan

Babar’s partner-in-crime during the previous ICC events, Rizwan formed a formidable duo who used to give the national side a solid start during the powerplay overs.

Critics started to question the lack of intent from both the batters as they are commonly known to play as anchors. Rizwan’s 2024 hasn’t gone to plan, as he has scored runs at a meagre strike-rate of 102.8 with a dot ball percentage of 52.

Rizwan’s T20 powerplay stats (franchise):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 72 1305 72.5 127.4 151 44 43.3

Rizwan’s T20I powerplay stats (international):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 63 1,201 63.2 119.0 128 38 44.0

Saim Ayub

Fan-favorite Saim Ayub sparkled during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 which led to the stakeholders constructing an opinion that he’ll open for the national side during the upcoming ICC event.

A plus-point to add for the left-hand batter is that he has consistently opened the innings with Babar Azam for Peshawar Zalmi which further pushes his case to open for the national side.

During PSL 9, he batted with a strike-rate of 146.4 during the first six overs which compliments Babar’s anchor approach.

Saim’s T20 powerplay stats (franchise):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 40 734 40.8 132.5 86 33 47.8

Saim’s T20I powerplay stats (international):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 7 74 14.80 115.6 8 5 62.5

Fakhar Zaman

A matchwinner on his day, Fakhar started his international career opening the innings. In recent times, he has been dropped down to the middle-order after the exits of stalwarts Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

But is Fakhar’s best utilization in the middle-order or as a powerplay basher? These things will need to be looked at before making a final call on the team line-up.

Fakhar’s T20 powerplay stats (franchise):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 85 1,377 32.8 124.5 168 36 42.6

Fakhar’s T20I powerplay stats (international): Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 36 575 24.0 131.60 77 12 42.3

Mohammad Haris

Playing second fiddle to Rizwan in the national team, Haris hasn’t opened the innings in 2024. He was switching gloves with Haseebullah Khan during PSL 9 as the PZ franchise didn’t pick a primary wicket-keeper.

Haris has the experience of playing league cricket in West Indies and Canada, which could play to his advantage in booking a ticket to the ICC event.

Haris’ T20 powerplay stats (franchise):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 23 399 30.7 152.9 50 16 40.2

Haris’ T20I powerplay stats (international): Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 4 29 7.20 93.5 3 2 67.7

Sahibzada Farhan

A high achiever from Pakistan’s domestic circuit, Farhan seems to be weakest link out of the above-mentioned options. His strike rate improved during 2024, 118.4, but it still doesn’t warrant a place for the right-hand batter in the national side.

Farhan’s T20 powerplay stats (franchise):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 13 206 34.3 107.3 29 2 49.5

Farhan’s T20I powerplay stats (international):

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s Dot % 3 23 11.50 95.80 2 2 70.8

