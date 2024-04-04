Misbah-ul-Haq Lashes Out at PCB for Mishandling Captaincy Saga

Ex-captain of Pakistan cricket team, Misbah-ul-Haq, gave his opinion regarding the captaincy saga of Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Removing Babar Azam from captaincy was a wrong decision,” further adding, “Removing Shaheen Shah Afridi from captaincy now is also a wrong decision.”

ALSO READ Angry Mohsin Naqvi to Fire Officials After News of Ihsanullah’s Misdiagnosis Goes Public

Misbah believes that the team’s morale will be affected after constant changes in leadership: “The captaincy changes affect players which in turn impacts the team.”

The right-hand batter weighted in his opinion about the appointment of coaches: “Look at your team and decide which coaching is best for them.

“Coaches should make decisions for their team after careful consideration.”

Misbah, himself, served as the national team’s head coach and chief selector shorted after his international retirement. He faced criticism over his merit to be appointed to the duo-position.

The Mianwali-born batter voiced his opinion regarding the longevity of a coach’s tenure as he wants an individual who can serve for the national team on a long-term basis. He stated that whoever comes in as the new coach of the national side should get a longer run in order to establish their playing style and provide stability to the side.

“If both work together, the team will improve,” as Misbah hinted towards a mix of foreign and local coaches in the upcoming set-up.

The names of Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie are doing the rounds on media as the next coaches for red and white-ball cricket. A final decision is set to be announced in the upcoming days.