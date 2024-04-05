Govt Sets Up Review Panel For Evaluating Import/Export Ban on Prohibited Items

The federal government has formed a specialized committee for evaluating cases of import and export of prohibited items.

The member committee will be headed by the Commerce Minister and include representatives from the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production.

The committee will be responsible for assessing cases seeking permission for the import and export of prohibited items in accordance with the Import and Export Policy Orders of 2022. Additionally, it is authorized to hear appeals under Section 21 of the Trade Organization Act of 2013, enhancing its scope for addressing trade-related concerns.

The Ministry of Commerce will extend secretariat support to facilitate the committee’s operations, ensuring efficient handling of import and export ban removal requests.