Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 6th April 2024

As Pakistan strides forward into the 26th day of Ramadan, communities across the nation remain steadfast in their observance of this sacred month.

Tomorrow, on the 26th Ramadan, Pakistani households will once again awaken before dawn to partake in Sehri, the pre-fasting meal that fuels them for the day ahead.

ALSO READ Member CDA Tariq Salam Marwat Removed From Post

From the bustling streets of Karachi to the tranquil valleys of Kashmir, families will come together to share in this cherished tradition, strengthening their bonds and renewing their commitment to faith and fasting.

At sunset, as the call to prayer resonates from mosques across the country, Pakistanis will gather for the evening’s Iftar, marking the end of another day of fasting.

With tables adorned with dates, water, and an array of mouthwatering dishes, communities will break their fasts together, embodying the spirit of unity and generosity that defines Ramadan in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Finance Minister, PM Shehbaz Will Travel to Saudi Arabia to Discuss Investment in Reko Diq

Following are the Sehri and Iftar timings across different parts of the country: