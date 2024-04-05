Finance Minister, PM Shehbaz Will Travel to Saudi Arabia to Discuss Investment in Reko Diq

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Apr 5, 2024 | 3:47 pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will travel with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia seeking a massive investment in Reko Diq through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), sources told ProPakistani.

Alongside the Finance Minister, senior officials from the Finance Division, Ministry of Energy, and the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) will actively engage in facilitating and securing these investments.

Notably, the investment is poised to be channeled through the Saudi SIFC platform. Ahead of the visit, comprehensive plans have been presented by the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, and the Board of Investment (BoI), with SIFC also being briefed on the investment opportunities in Reko Diq.

Sources added that the delegation will include members of the committee established specifically to oversee investments in Reko Diq.

Jehangir Nasir

lens

