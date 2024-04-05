Member CDA Tariq Salam Marwat Removed From Post

Member Estate Tariq Salam Marwat of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been relieved of his duties due to reported underperformance and public grievances.

Allegations of non-compliance with court directives were also levied against him, as per undisclosed sources. Consequently, Tariq Salam Marwat has been instructed to promptly report to the Establishment Division. This action follows the issuance of an official notification by the Establishment Division.

Tariq Salam Marwat assumed the role of Member Estate on September 13, 2023, for a stipulated tenure of three years. An officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Group Grade 19, Marwat succeeded Afzal Alam in this capacity merely six months ago. During Alam’s tenure, a controversy regarding plot allocations within the CDA came to light.

Authorities within the CDA have assured that the position of Member Estate will be filled promptly following Marwat’s departure.