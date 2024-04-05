US Embassy Officials Meet Noor Muqaddam’s Killer in Adiala Jail

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 5, 2024 | 2:55 pm

The representatives of US Embassy in Islamabad recently visited Adiala Jail to meet Zahir Jaffer, the perpetrator in the Noor Muqaddam murder case, as part of consular access.

According to details, Jaffer was visited by three officials of the US embassy, who held discussions with him at the deputy superintendent’s office within the prison premises.

Following the meeting, the US officials departed for Islamabad after posing several inquiries regarding Zahir Jaffer. The three-member team included Michael Murphy, Naveed Ghazi and Usama Hanif.

Jaffar, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Noor Muqaddam, the daughter of a former diplomat, received consular access from US Embassy officials at Adiala Jail.

It should be noted that the US Embassy officials had visited the convict last year too. During that meeting, Jaffer had requested access to legal counsel and specific dietary preferences.

Following the meeting, there had been speculations about Jaffer’s potential escape to the US. However, Noor Mukadam’s family reiterated their trust in Pakistan’s judicial system, addressing concerns about any perceived attempt to flee the country.

