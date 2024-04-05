RDA Demolishes Illegal Commercial Buildings in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has demolished under-construction commercial buildings in Gulraiz Housing Scheme Phase-II, Rawalpindi.

The action was carried out under the directives of Director General Kinza Murtaza. A spokesperson for the authority revealed that the Enforcement Squad of RDA conducted an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings.

During the operation, under-construction commercial structures located at Plot No. 549, 513, and 514 in Gulraiz Housing Scheme Phase-II, Rawalpindi were destroyed.

The operation against illegal commercial buildings was carried out by the Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Inspectors, and other officials of the Enforcement Squad.

The spokesman stated that prior to taking legal action, five notices were issued to Jamshaid and Fazal, the owners of the properties, for violating approved building plans/maps, the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The spokesperson revealed that the owners constructed illegal commercial buildings without obtaining approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

He stated that the Director General had ordered the Land Use and Building Control Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities without any bias.

The Building Control Wing was also directed to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings and to regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings. He emphasized that citizens should remove encroachments to avoid any legal action.