UAE President Clears Student Debt Worth AED 155 Million

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 5, 2024 | 2:17 pm

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed issued a directive to settle all outstanding debts owed by public school students. A report from the state-run news agency Wam stated that unpaid dues totaling Dh155 million would be cleared as part of this initiative, aimed at supporting the education of young people.

The initiative, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Emirates Schools Establishment, will benefit students residing in the country and enrolled in government schools. According to the report, it will encompass all outstanding debts up to the academic year 2023-2024.

Rija Sohaib

lens

