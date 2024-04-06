Former Pakistan Cricketers Set to Be Appointed Temporary National Team Coaches for New Zealand Series

According to reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to appoint Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq as temporary coaches ahead of the T20I home series against New Zealand.

The five-match T20 series is set to begin on April 18 in Rawalpindi.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf is expected to be appointed as the head coach and former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is set to take on the assistant coach role in the setup.

According to sources, negotiations with Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie are going on a positive track while the PCB is trying to convince Gillespie to take the role of the head coach of Pakistan’s Test cricket side as well.

Both the coaches are expected to be integrated into the team after the New Zealand series and the Mohsin Naqvi-led cricket board will go with local coaches in the home series against the Kiwis.

In addition to this, PCB is also looking for local assistant coaches ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand they have two coaches on the radar Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal who have two years remaining on their PCB contracts. It will be interesting to see whether the board will utilize their services in important coaching roles or not.

New Zealand has already announced their squad for the series while Pakistan is still awaiting fitness reports of certain players in Kakul camp as they want to ensure optimal fitness of players before the series.

Pakistan will play the first three matches of the T20I series in Rawalpindi while the last two matches will be held in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Here is the full schedule: