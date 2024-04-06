Heatwave Alert: Temperatures to Exceed 30-Year Record in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned that heatwaves are expected to hit Punjab during the ongoing month of April.

The authority has urged the public to take necessary precautionary measures. Pakistan has been grappling with a variety of climate-related challenges and is considered one of the top 10 places in the world most vulnerable to unpredictable weather patterns.

ALSO READ CM Punjab Announces Schools for Transgender Children

According to the PDMA’s statement, there is expected to be a significant rise in the intensity of heat during April, with temperatures expected to rise slightly higher than the average recorded over the last 30 years.

“There are chances of heatwaves in the plains of Punjab. The effects of heatwaves will be particularly high in major cities,” PDMA stated.

Furthermore, the PDMA has warned that strong winds, dust storms, torrential rain, and hail are expected to affect the province. These downpours could potentially lead to flooding in rivers.

The statement added that PDMA Punjab Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia has directed the local administration to remain vigilant regarding seasonal fluctuations.

ALSO READ Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 6th April 2024

“Rescue organizations and district administration should buckle up now. Citizens should also be made aware of weather changes and precautionary measures.”