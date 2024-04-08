easypaisa Embraces the Spirit of Eid with ‘eidipaisa’

easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform has embraced the spirit of Eid ul Fitr, ensuring that its users continue to send and receive Eidi in a hassle-free manner.

With its flagship eidipaisa campaign titled “Aap ki eidi Aap ko Mubarak,” highlighting the convenience and ease of its eidi feature, all easypaisa users can securely send and receive eidi along with personalized messages, and share the joy of eid with their loved ones.

The eidi feature, which is prominently displayed within the easypaisa app, allows users to conveniently send eidi to their loved ones. Users can send eidi by installing the easypaisa app and signing up, tapping on the eidi icon on the home screen, selecting send eidi, and adding the receiver’s name and number along with a personalized message and confirming the transaction.

Having played a pivotal role in spearheading the transition from cash to code, empowering millions with the convenience and ease of digital financial services through forward-thinking product-based solutions, easypaisa aims to empower its users this Eid to effortlessly send and receive Eidi through its app. This allows users to share the joy of the festive season with their loved ones from anywhere in the country.

Technological advancements in digital finance continue to simplify our lives, and easypaisa remains at the forefront of introducing innovative and tailored solutions for all customer segments and occasions.

With over 40 million registered mobile accounts and counting, easypaisa has consistently proven itself as a leader in Pakistan’s digital financial services landscape and remains dedicated towards its mission of transforming Pakistan into a financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration and technology.

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed and happy Eid!