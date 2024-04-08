PCB Chairman Confirms One Player for Pakistan’s T20I Squad Against New Zealand

PCB supremo Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that Usman Khan’s selection in the Pakistan squad is highly likely and the player will be considered for the national team after his stellar performances in PSL 9.

In a recent press briefing in Lahore, the PCB Chairman stated, “Usman Khan is eligible for Pakistan and he will play for the national side.”

ALSO READ PCB Finalizes Separate Foreign Coaches for White Ball and Test Side

Usman Khan, a Karachi-born Emirati player, was recently banned by the Emirates cricket board over breach of contract, following his abrupt decision to play for Pakistan when the news came out that the player had been selected for the training camp in Kakul before the New Zealand series.

The 28-year-old had previously shown keen interest in playing international cricket for the U.A.E but following his performances in the PSL 9 campaign, where he accumulated 430 runs in 7 innings including two mesmerizing centuries, the cricket board called him up for the training camp in Kakul.

Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the Pakistan squad for the series against New Zealand will be announced on April 9 while the appointment of the foreign coaches will be formally announced by the PCB on April 15.

Speaking on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB chief said that all matches will be hosted in Pakistan and the country will also host South Africa and New Zealand in a tri-nation series after a gap of 20 years.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Picks Naseem Shah Over Bumrah as Death Over Specialist

However, the PCB chief said that India’s participation in the mega-event is still a doubt maintaining that he cannot comment on that matter before time.