Babar Azam Picks Naseem Shah Over Bumrah as Death Over Specialist

Pakistan’s re-appointed skipper Babar Azam picked up star pace Naseem Shah over Jasprit Bumrah as a death-over specialist in a recent podcast with Zalmi TV.

In the podcast, named Off-Topic on Zalmi TV, the host asked Babar a question about who would he choose between Naseem and Bumrah in a match situation where 10 runs are required from the last over. The skipper responded that he would choose the Pakistani star pacer in a heartbeat for that particular situation.

Babar Azam picked Naseem over Bumrah for the last over.

Babar Azam expressed supreme confidence in Naseem Shah’s bowling talents and backed the bowler ahead of the experienced Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his world-class death bowling ability.

Naseem Shah bowled with fiery pace in the PSL 9 season and delivered some stellar performances throughout the campaign, notching up 15 scalps in 11 innings while becoming Islamabad United’s best bowler in their arduous title-winning journey.

The 21-year-old is a sensation and he already has 98 wickets to his name in international cricket at a very early stage in his career which makes him a lethal weapon in Pakistan’s pace attack ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in June.

It will be interesting to see how Babar utilizes his bowling prowess during the mega-event alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The batting maestro was recently reinstated as captain of Pakistan’s white-ball side under the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB on the advice of the selection committee which resulted in the abrupt removal of Shaheen as the captain of the national T20I side.