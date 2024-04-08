PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Finalizes Separate Foreign Coaches for White Ball and Test Side

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Apr 8, 2024 | 3:07 pm

Former South African batter Gary Kirsten and Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie have been finalized as head coaches of the national team’s white-ball and red-ball sides, respectively.

As per details, Kirsten is going to take over the coaching responsibilities of the white-ball team, which includes the ODI and T20I sides. Gillespie, the former Australian fast bowler, is expected to take over the responsibility of coaching the Test team.

The board has locked their services for the national team in important coaching roles and both the foreign coaches are expected to join the national team after the New Zealand series in April.

Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq will take charge at the helm as interim coaches for the five-match T20I home series against New Zealand while further assistant coaches will also be integrated into the coaching staff.

The ideal candidate for the assistant coaching role should have a minimum experience of three years in the field with a Level II coaching badge.

For the last three months, the PCB has been in the search for the head coaching role which previously resulted in failed negotiations with Shane Watson and Darren Sammy.

With the finalization of the coaches, PCB is set to announce the squad for the series against the Kiwis which has faced delays due to the requirement for fitness reports of players in the Kakul training camp.

Both Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie are World Cup winners having vast experience in both international and franchise cricket.

