Indian Sports Minister States India Should Not Travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

India’s Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Ex-Chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anurag Thakur has clearly stated in a media briefing that India would maintain its decision to not send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Indian Sports Minister did not refrain from making political statements in sports and termed Pakistan as a country that propagates terrorism in the region of South Asia.

ALSO READ Check Out Azam Khan’s Fitness Test During Army Training Camp

“When I was the head of the BCCI, my position was clear that two things cannot go together, you spread terrorism in India, shoot bullets, attempt to plant bombs, and then talk about playing cricket. First, stop shooting bullets and end terrorism in your own country, then your stadiums will be filled.”

He emphasized that the Indian cricket team should not go to Pakistan to play cricket at any cost and that the BCCI should negotiate with the ICC for a hybrid hosting model once again.

Last year, Pakistan co-hosted the Asia Cup with Sri Lanka and initially, Pakistan was supposed to be the sole host of the event, but due to India’s refusal to play in Pakistan, matches had to be organized at an alternate venue.

India played all its matches in Sri Lanka while Pakistan had to travel to and from from their home country to Sri Lanka throughout the tournament which caused a lot of fatigue to the players.

ALSO READ Another Change in PCB as Media and Communications Manager Resigns Amid Captaincy Saga

India is going to conduct its general elections as well this year so there is no surprise that they will disseminate the anti-Pakistan propaganda through their ministers but one thing is clear sports will suffer in the end because of these political standpoints.