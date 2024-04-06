Pakistan’s Entire T20 Series Against Ireland to be Played in Front of Sold Out Crowd

Tickets for the three-match T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan were sold out 34 days prior to the first match commencing on May 10.

Cricket Ireland informed through their social media channels that the tickets for all three matches in Dublin are sold out with the Cricket Board expecting a massive gathering at each encounter.

All three fixtures will be played at Castle Avenue, Dublin, as the matches will start at 7 PM (Pakistan time).

Castle Avenue is known to be the home ground of Clontarf Cricket Club where even rugby is played when the cricket matches are off. The ground was established in 1958 while the names of both bowling ends are: (1) City End (2) Killester End. The approximate capacity of the ground is 3000 spectators.

The three-match series will act as a mock examination for the four-match T20I series against England in the latter stages of May.

Pakistan will travel to Dallas, Texas, to play their first encounter in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup against United States of America on June 06.

Pakistan’s upcoming challenge is against New Zealand who are travelling to the green nation to play a five-match T20I series. The Kiwis announced their squad which lacks many first XI players as they are busy in Indian Premier League or personal duties.

The Green Shirts are expected to announce the squad for the series within the next few days.